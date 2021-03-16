Esker also named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Applications for Enterprises

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Midmarket 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47032320, December 2020). The company was also recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Applications for Enterprise 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47032520, December 2020). Esker's placement in IDC MarketScape is a clear recognition of the company's AI-powered accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) solutions and the important role that automation solutions are playing in the push for cashflow optimization.

"We're proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader for our AR solution and a Major Player for our AP solution," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This recognition validates our focus on driving innovation and value to our customers throughout the entire cash conversion cycle. Cashflow management is a critical part of running a business and our cloud platform allows businesses to power their digital transformation across the procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, uniting customers and suppliers within their ecosystems."

A Leader in AR automation for midmarket customer segment

Esker's Accounts Receivable automation solution removes the all-too-common obstacles preventing today's businesses from optimizing their credit-to-cash process. From credit management, streamlined invoice delivery and collections management to simplified payment and cash application, Esker automates each step of the way to dramatically reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and drive an improved customer experience.

"In addition to our continued sales growth, this formal acknowledgement from IDC MarketScape confirms our decision to expand our AR solution suite to optimize the entire cash collection cycle, from customer onboarding to the allocation of the incoming payments," said Maud Berger, product manager at Esker. "Our comprehensive and scalable solution resonates well with companies looking to collect cash more efficiently while managing their credit risk."

A Major Player in AP automation for enterprise customer segment

Esker's Accounts Payable automation solution allows businesses to eliminate the manual pains of traditional AP invoice processing with AI-driven data capture, touchless processing and electronic workflow capabilities helping businesses save time and money while reducing risks and improving supplier relationships.

"Visibility and the ability to measure AP performances are key drivers for companies to digitize their back-office processes," said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, product manager at Esker. "There's widespread recognition among our customers that our solution fully supports these requirements. Esker provides standardized analytics across the board, supporting diverse ERP or middleware platform environments. We are constantly working on improving the UX and standard versatility with our role-based dashboards."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

