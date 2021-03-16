Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp and Shiseido Canada Announce Technology Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp," the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Shiseido Canada, a subsidiary of Shiseido Americas, to implement the Company's Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement platform. Snipp's platform will enable Shiseido Canada to implement a series of programs across select business units with the aim of enhancing its marketing investment to foster further growth and penetration of its business.

The first deployment of the platform will be in the Canadian market. The platform will cover fragrance brands within the Shiseido Americas portfolio, including Issey Miyake, Dolce & Gabbana and Narciso Rodriguez.

"Partnering with Snipp gives us the flexibility we need to be even more effective marketers. We will be able to leverage their modular technology stack in various ways to achieve a diverse set of objectives throughout the year, across various brands in our portfolio as well as securely across geographies" said Welington Fonseca, EVP, Global Customer Marketing & eCommerce at Shiseido, "In addition, by partnering with Snipp we have found a solution that provides us with a unified view of our data across our various marketing tactics that unlocks unprecedented analytic capabilities for the business."

"We are pleased to welcome such a marquee global beauty brand to the Snipp family and look forward to leveraging our technology in assisting Shiseido to meet and exceed their marketing objectives" said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Shiseido Americas:

Shiseido Americas is a leading global beauty company. Shiseido Americas' portfolio of prestige beauty brands includes Shiseido, NARS, Clé de Peau Beauté, bareMinerals, Laura Mercier and Drunk Elephant and several fragrance brands including Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, Dolce & Gabbana and Tory Burch. Shiseido Americas is headquartered in New York City and employs more than 3,000 individuals in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

