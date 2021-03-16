Eco Green Energy is building a 1 GW panel factory in the Jiangsu Province. Longi announced higher wafer prices for April.France-based module manufacturer Eco Green Energy announced it will build a 1 GW panel manufacturing facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. The company said the factory will produce 21.5%-efficient modules with 182mm wafers and 10BB half-cut cells and with power output ranging from 550 to 610 W. "The new production line will be fully automated, combining the known-own of top brand Chinese machinery company, and French engineering, production and quality process, SOP, in order ...

