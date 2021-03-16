The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) continues to top the ranks of UK high dividend yield peers over the past 12 months by NAV total return (TR) and remains in the top quartile by NAV TR over the medium term. This multi-cap trust is little correlated with UK equity indices but reflects the UK market's performance trend. Williams and Turner are cautiously optimistic about the global recovery from the pandemic. Given the lag of the UK market since the 2016 Brexit vote relative to global equities, the managers expect the UK to outperform global shares within the short- to medium-term horizon. The managers also believe that income shares or what they call 'short-duration' shares will outperform growth equities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...