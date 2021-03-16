Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Effnetplattformen AB receives observation status (35/21)

Today, March 16, 2021, Effnetplattformen AB ("Effnetplattformen" or the
"Company") issued a press release with information that Effnetplattformen has
entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 61 percent of the shares in
Tessin Nordic AB (publ) ("Tessin"), and also to offer the remaining
shareholders in Tessin to tender their shares to the Company. According to the
press release, Effnetplattformen intends to distribute its current operations
to the Company's shareholders. 

As stated in the press release, the abovementioned transaction is conditional
upon Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares of
Effnetplattformen AB (EFFP, ISIN code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
