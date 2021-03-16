Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Effnetplattformen AB receives observation status (35/21)

Today, March 16, 2021, Effnetplattformen AB ("Effnetplattformen" or the "Company") issued a press release with information that Effnetplattformen has entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 61 percent of the shares in Tessin Nordic AB (publ) ("Tessin"), and also to offer the remaining shareholders in Tessin to tender their shares to the Company. According to the press release, Effnetplattformen intends to distribute its current operations to the Company's shareholders. As stated in the press release, the abovementioned transaction is conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares of Effnetplattformen AB (EFFP, ISIN code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB