Webmetrix Group: Immy Tariq, CEO of WebMetrix Group, Was Featured in Bloomberg

In the Article, Tariq Named 21 Podcasts He Feels are Worth Listening to in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Immy Tariq, CEO of WebMetrix Group, is pleased to announce that he was featured in Bloomberg.

To read the article, which is titled "WebMetrix Group On The 21 Podcasts to Expand Your Mind in 2021," in its entirety, please check out https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2020-09-18/webmetrix-group-on-the-21-podcasts-to-expand-your-mind-in-2021.

As Tariq noted, he understands how popular podcasts have become in recent years. Each week, he said, over half of the population in the United States is tuned into at least one podcast.

Tariq also knows that, despite their popularity, podcasts are definitely a "quantity over quality" industry. As of last year, there were over 1 million podcast shows broadcasting over 30 million episodes worldwide.

This knowledge inspired Tariq to proverbially wade through the sea of podcasts, searching for 21 podcasts that he feels are definitely worth listening to and that will help to expand their listeners' minds.

As Tariq noted, as part of the research for the article, he and his team interviewed a number of podcast producers, all based on their unique approaches and solid reputations across a number of platforms, as well as their genuine desire to help others.

The first podcast to make the cut, the article noted, is The Tim Ferriss Show. With over 500 million downloads and counting, The Tim Ferriss Show features Ferriss interviewing a number of highly successful people including investment bankers, major league athletes and more.

"Through his inquisitive interview style, Tim successfully brings listeners into the lives of the elite, providing his audience with insight and advice on how to live exceptionally," Tariq wrote in the article, adding that Ferriss is known as a celebrity favorite due to the friendly atmosphere of his show.

The Ed Mylett Show is another podcast that impressed Tariq and his team. This podcast is dedicated to highlighting some of the top performers in the world across a wide variety of industries.

"Through sharing the journeys, knowledge, and thought leadership of a diverse range of industry professionals ranging from Randy Jackson to Gary Vee, Ed uncovers inspirational stories and practical advice, encouraging listeners to learn from experts and become the best version of themselves," Tariq wrote.

