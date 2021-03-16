TRON Metaverse MegaCryptoPolis Now Equipped with NFT Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The TRON network is slated to receive its first Metaverse with an NFT marketplace. Courtesy of MegaCryptoPolis, the Sun Tower will open its doors on March 16, 2021. Visitors will be able to visit this virtual city which is stored entirely on the blockchain.

MegaCryptoPolis is a virtual city with land plots and buildings stored on the blockchain. The project has been in development since 2018 as a city builder strategy game and will become a full-featured metaverse later in 2021. TRON will be the first Metaverse with an NFT marketplace and is home to the Sun Tower, which serves as an example of how the ultimate virtual metaverse will look.

What makes the Sun Tower unique is how it offers a view of TRON creator Justin Sun's virtual office. All players are welcome to visit the Tower through their Citizen avatars and take in the decentralized city's panorama.

To welcome the TRON community, players will be able to purchase land plots or even entire Districts with TRON's native TRX currency. A District's owner can either engage with MegaCryptoPolis' secondary market or use it to generate some passive income in TRX.

Players of MegaCryptoPolis have been awarded over $5 million since the game's inception. It is possible to earn TRX as a player by option for any of the following methods:

Get share from Funds distributed every day (currently available $ 1,365,000)

Govern a District to passively generate TRX from every player's actions

Grab a land plot to receive TRX from neighboring land plot sales

Produce Resources required by other buildings to operate

Trade on the open market

This first TRON Metaverse in MegaCryptoPolis is a significant event. With its built-in NFT marketplace, anyone can create new Non-Fungible tokens to be used within the Metaverse. The integration of TRON into MegaCryptoPolis confirms this blockchain's appeal for NFT development due to fast and cheap transactions and interactions.

The TRON blockchain is also home to many DeFi solutions, including Justswap and Justlend, all of which strengthen the ecosystem's versatility. Following the launch of this metaverse, it will be possible to enjoy the best of both the NFT and DeFi segments.

The team behind MegaCryptoPolis continues to push the boundaries by adding new gameplay layers on top of the existing mechanics. Giving the community free rein to create their scenarios paves the way for broader world exploration, player interaction, setting up corporations, and so forth. The opportunities are boundless, marking a significant milestone for this blockchain-based project.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch in May 2018, network independence in June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine released in August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

