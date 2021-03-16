CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in Alabama

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome a new franchise location in Leeds, Alabama. CPR Leeds is Ahmed Alsabahi's first store to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Leeds, AL, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/leeds-al/.

"We are very excited for Ahmed and the opening of his first store," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We can't wait to see where the store goes with his dedication and enthusiasm."

Ahmed's store is open to serve customers within Leeds, AL and the surrounding areas. This new store is in a highly trafficked commercial area, making it the perfect spot for customers to get technical and repair support while running errands or grabbing a bite to eat.

"I am very excited to have this opportunity at such a young age." said Ahmed, "I think my youthful perspective will help this new location hit the ground running."

Ahmed initially moved to Alabama with his family at a young age and eventually attended college at University of Alabama Birmingham. Now at 24 years old, he resides in Jefferson County with his wife and child.

When he isn't running CPR Leeds, he likes to watch and participate in sports. Additionally, he travels when he can and enjoys time spent on the beach with his family. Ahmed plans to partake in local politics by registering his new location in the Leeds Chamber of Commerce.

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Leeds is a one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more.

To learn more about CPR Leeds, please contact the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Leeds is located at:

8525 Whitfield Ave

Suite 129

Leeds, AL 35094

Please contact the store at 205-702-6144 or via email: repairs@cpr-leeds.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/leeds-al/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla., in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

