BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Statement re Ollie Oliveira

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) announces that Ollie Oliveira has informed them that, if he is elected to join the Board of Vale in August 2021, he intends to step down as a Director on 31 July 2021.

Ollie will be greatly missed by the Board given his tremendous contribution during the time he has been a Director but appreciates his decision given that Vale is the Company's largest investment.Enquiries:

16 March 2021





