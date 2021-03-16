Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.03.2021
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:03 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
16.03.2021
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Statement re Ollie Oliveira

PR Newswire

London, March 16

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155


The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) announces that Ollie Oliveira has informed them that, if he is elected to join the Board of Vale in August 2021, he intends to step down as a Director on 31 July 2021.



Ollie will be greatly missed by the Board given his tremendous contribution during the time he has been a Director but appreciates his decision given that Vale is the Company's largest investment.


Enquiries:

Simon White, Co-Head of Closed End Funds Group
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited - Tel: 0207 743 5284


16 March 2021


END

