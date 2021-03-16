Anzeige
16.03.2021 | 16:29
NEO Finance AB: Regarding the increase of the authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB

NEO Finance, AB (company code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius,
hereinafter - the Company) as the sole shareholder of FinoMark, UAB on
2021-03-16 has signed the decision of the sole shareholder of FinoMark, UAB to
increase the share capital of FinoMark, UAB by EUR 75,000 by issuing 7,500,000
ordinary intangible registered shares, nominal value per share - 0.01 EUR, the
total nominal value of the issued shares - 75,000 EUR, the price of one share -
0.01 EUR, the total issue price - 75,000 EUR, all of which will be acquired by
NEO Finance, AB. 

On 2021-01-27, the capital of FinoMark, UAB was increased by EUR 75,000,
therefore after this new increase of the share capital the authorized capital
of FinoMark, UAB will be EUR 302,500 and will be divided into 30,250,000 units
of ordinary registered intangible assets with a nominal value of EUR 0.01. 

The authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB is being increased in order to comply
with the equity capital requirements set in Law on Crowdfunding. 

In order to pay for the shares, on 2021-03-16, the Company signed a loan
agreement with ERA Capital, UAB according to which ERA Capital, UAB grants a
loan of EUR 75,000 to the Company, and the Company undertakes to repay it by
2024-03-16 and pay 7.5 percent of annual interest. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
