ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Issue of shares and director/PDMR Shareholding

Anglesey Mining plc

16 March 2021

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Anglesey Mining plc reports that following the exercise of share options granted under the company's 2014 Unapproved Share Option Scheme, a total of 3,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each will be issued to the persons shown below upon these shares being admitted to listing:

Name Options exercised Issue price per share John Kearney 500,000 2p Bill Hooley 1,000,000 2p David Lean 500,000 2p Howard Miller 500,000 2p Danesh Varma 1,000,000 2p

These options were granted in September 2016 and would, if not exercised, have expired in September this year.

Application has been made for a block listing of 10,000,000 shares to be issued in respect of the company's unapproved share option scheme and this is expected to be approved on 17 March 2021.

Following completion of this issue and admission to listing, the issued ordinary share capital of the company will be 225,475,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John F Kearney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares following exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) 500,000 ordinary shares at 2p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

2p e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Hooley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares following exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,000,000 ordinary shares at 2p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,000,000

2p e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Danesh Varma 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares following exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) 500,000 ordinary shares at 2p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

2p e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market