Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters 2021 Investor Day

Information to be Provided Today at Thomson Reuters 2021 Investor Day

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually today beginning at 8:30 am EDT. The company's senior management team will deliver a series of presentations outlining the company's Change Program and how the program is designed to transition Thomson Reuters from a holding company to an operating company, and from a content company to a content-driven technology company.

Today's Investor Day materials include forward-looking information for Thomson Reuters. This forward-looking information and all of the Investor Day presentation materials can be found in the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website, http://www.tr.com. A replay of the Investor Day webcast will be posted to the Thomson Reuters website later today.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS