Global Nuclear Concepts: Ex-Football Player Turned Fashion Industry Executive Is on a Mission to Decarbonize Clothing Manufacturing

Retrofitting 8,000 fashion factories around the world with a zero-carbon energy source

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Former Ralph Lauren Global Manufacturing & Sourcing Manager, Rickey Ruff, aims to eliminate fossil fuels from fashion manufacturing. Clothing is responsible for 1.7 billion tons of carbon emitted annually, thus, the mission is to retrofit every apparel, footwear, & accessories factory in the world with a micro-nuclear reactor, which will bring carbon emissions to net zero.

By leveraging the mass appeal of fashion, Global Nuclear Concepts is the onramp for ubiquitous participation in the fight against climate change. If you're ready to be part of the solution, visit our website, follow us on social media, offset your carbon, and join the National Carbon Registry.

It is a scientific consensus that the balance of the entire ecosystem has been disrupted. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world's population is projected to reach 9.8 billion people by the year 2050. The demand for energy is outgrowing our ability to meet it. Of all of the solutions to the current climate crisis, most fall short of what is necessary to meet this demand. We are laser-focused on the mechanics of translating climate change commitments into actionable goals that immediately displace oil, coal, and gas with nuclear power.

A collateral effect of our current efforts is creating an inclusive human-centered future. We are conscious of the fact that the rich have spent the carbon budget of the poor through jets, cars, consumption & overall industrial activity. There is no doubt that all people regardless of their race, region, or financial standing deserve clean air and water. As a black owned company, we are uniquely equipped to address this disparity. By harnessing the latest energy technology, Global Nuclear Concepts is providing an end to energy poverty.

IMAGINE WHAT THE WORLD COULD ACHIEVE WITH A LIMITLESS SUPPLY OF POWER!

