Bioline Agrosciences Improves Biocontrol with the Launch of STARSKii(R) and CART(R) Technology

CLACTON-ON-SEA, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Bioline Agrosciences, well known for innovation in product and technology, is launching CART® (Climate Adapted Release Technology) to further strengthen it's commitment to growers and farmers and the environment. The technology has been applied to STARSKii®, containing Amblyseius swirskii, for optimized control of thrips and whitefly in multiple crops and conditions.

An innovation for farmers

Climate change is changing our environment, and this is affecting the conditions that crops, pests and beneficials exist in. STARSKii® takes all the attributes of Amblyseius swirskii, a highly adaptable mite with a proven ability to cope with changes in the crop, pest and environment together with an innovative new release system under CART® technology to meet the needs of both farmers and beneficial insects.

Several years of research behind Technology Protects

Bioline Agrosciences is recognized for being the world specialist in applied Biocontrol technologies with an R&D department working for more than 40 years in the field of insect releases for crop protection. First releasing the innovative Controlled Release System sachet in 1991, which has been the gold standard ever since, the new sachet in STARSKii® combines pre-conditioning of the contents, permeability of the sachet and a carefully balanced formulation to produce perfect conditions for mite development and subsequent control of thrips and whitefly.

Dr. Caroline Reid, Senior Technical Lead Bioline Agrosciences, "We work hand to hand with technical, production and R+D teams to continuously improve and adapt to growers needs with an environmentally friendly approach; CART® technology has boosted performance in the field, bringing high fecundity from the first day of release to give an increased effectiveness against whitefly and thrips."

STARSKii® & CART®: the winning combination

STARSKii® Excellent establishment and consistent populations throughout the growing cycle with higher fecundity and higher fertility.

STARSKii® Optimal behavior and response to increasing and reducing incidence of pests. Highly effective control of whitefly and thrips.

STARSKii® Adapting to fluctuating temperatures and humidities.

Bioline Agrosciences, world leader in applied Biocontrol technologies, is a French company with an international dimension, active in more than 35 countries, with 8 bio-factories located in the main local markets in Europe, North America & Africa. This multi-site organization allows the company to be as close as possible to production areas, guaranteeing farmers access to the latest technologies alongside technical support to improve their yield and the quality of their products.

