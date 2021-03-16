Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Featured General Contractors Titan Roofing, Carolina Pool Consultants and American Craftsman Renovations

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Titan Roofing, Carolina Pool Consultants, and American Craftsman Renovations.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 17 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston, SC, that serves the Greater Charleston Area, including Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, and more. Recently, Titan Roofing acquired a sheet metal fabrication machine, the Cidan K25-30 Combi, and they now offer professional sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofing for other roofing companies, businesses, and individuals. Findit's campaign shifted focus to this new service across Charleston, SC, to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication.

Titan Roofing has expanded their marketing campaign to cover three new areas: Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Beaufort. Findit is in the process of setting up Findit Sites for these new locations, targeting metal roofing installation services and metal roofing repair services for both residential and commercial property owners. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183.

Our second featured Findit member is Carolina Pool Consultants. Carolina Pool Consultants is a year-round pool builder in Denver, NC, that specializes in concrete pool design and installation services. With years of experience in the industry, homeowners in the Greater Denver, NC, rely on CPC Pools for custom concrete pool installation. CPC Pools offers personal, one on one consultations with homeowners to come up with the best design for their space. During your consultation, CPC Pools will help go over with you the benefits of concrete pools and what makes them the preferred choice over vinyl liner or fiberglass pools. Visit Carolina Pool Consultants online at mycpcpools.com and call them at 704-799-5236 to schedule your free pool estimate. Throughout their campaign, Findit has focused its marketing efforts on towns across Greater Denver, NC, including Lake Norman, Charlotte, Cornelius, Terrell, and more. Currently, Findit is focusing its efforts on improving indexing for CPC Pools in Denver, NC, under the various keywords that describe the services they offer. Findit has produced several videos for Carolina Pool Consultants targeting concrete pool building services in Denver, NC.

Our third featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform the spaces in their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services. Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Clark St. Amant "We are featuring three of our Findit members today that are all service-oriented contractors in their local areas. American Craftsman Renovations is located in Savannah, GA, Titan Roofing is in Charleston, SC, and Carolina Pool Consultants is located in Denver, North Carolina. Findit provides each of these contractors with a monthly online marketing content campaign that focuses on the services they provide and the towns and cities they provide them in. All three of these contractors have been utilizing our online marketing services for over two years. We offer these services to other contractors, provided we are not working with an existing contractor in your location providing the same services. Call us to see how we can help you the way we are helping these three long-term clients with their SEO and online marketing."

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

