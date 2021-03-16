EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020
Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.
Thank you
Regards,
IR Team
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-Mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valorennummer:
|A0NJ37
|Börsen:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1175981
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS Group News-Service
1175981 16.03.2021 CET/CEST
