BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report 2020
PR Newswire
London, March 16
Bodycote Group plc
16 March 2021
Annual Report and Accounts
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020;
2. Notice of Availability
The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.
U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300
Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
BODYCOTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de