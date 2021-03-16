Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC.H) ("CHC") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction (the "RTO") consisting of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2294253 Alberta Ltd. ("229"), details of which are set forth in CHC's press releases dated December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020.

In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange, a filing statement in respect of the RTO dated March 15, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") has been filed with the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulators. In addition, CHC has filed with the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulators the technical report dated December 14, 2020 and entitled "Technical Report on the Copper Canyon Property, Nicola Mining Division, British Columbia" prepared by D.Cullen, P.Geo. and J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. of Clark Exploration Consulting, a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report which supports the scientific and technical disclosure contained in the Filing Statement regarding the Copper Canyon Property in respect of which 229 has an option to acquire a 75% interest. The Filing Statement and technical report can be found under CHC's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On February 1, 2021, CHC, 229 and 229's shareholders extended the time for completion of the RTO under the share purchase agreement among them dated December 4, 2020 from February 28, 2021 to March 31, 2021. Subject to fulfillment of all conditions to closing, the RTO, including the concurrent non-brokered private placement of 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (see CHC's press release dated December 11, 2020) and the change of CHC's name to "Bullet Exploration Inc.", is expected to close before March 31, 2021.

For additional information concerning the RTO and the foregoing matters in connection therewith, please refer to CHC's news releases dated December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020 and the Filing Statement, all of which are available under CHC's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the RTO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of CHC should be considered highly speculative.

Trading of the common shares of CHC has been halted and will not resume until completion of the RTO. Upon completion of the RTO, the resulting issuer Bullet Exploration Inc. is expected to be listed on the Exchange as a Tier 2 mining issuer under the ticker symbol "AMMO". Issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin, and the resumption of trading in the resulting issuer's shares on the Exchange remains subject to the completing of customary filings required by the policies of the Exchange.

For further information please contact Ronald Schwarz, Acting CEO and Acting CFO of CHC, by email at schwarzkopf@rogers.com or by telephone at 416-593-7085.

