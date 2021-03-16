Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022. In the first step of this blueprint, the company also announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022: Middle East, APAC and Americas.

The historic headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, will cover global customer accounts and serve as the company's central operations and logistics office, and lead European business development.

International outposts will focus on business development efforts for global customers with headquarters in the respective regions: This localised sales strategy is required in order to convert customers to the beaconsmind SaaS solution, as all key stakeholders involved in the sales typically sit in the local head offices (CEO, Head of Retail, Head of IT and Head of Marketing). The blueprint's locations of Middle East, APAC and Americas were selected based on the current customer store footprint and existing usage data of beaconsmind's solution. The Middle East outpost was selected as the first location to open based on the regional analysis conducted this year. APAC location planning will follow next this year and Americas location planning will follow by 2022.



In the first step of this blueprint, the company announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months. This announcement follows a 3-months pre-opening process which will be replicated before the next openings in APAC and Americas:

Regional analysis of existing and potential beaconsmind customer store footprint, growth potential, regional Covid-19 policies regarding store and restaurant/hotel opening, pricing levels, SaaS growth and location-based marketing usage data.

Hiring of retail-specialised salespersons, tasked with the preparation of the executive roadshow.

Executive roadshow, whereby CEO and board members meet potential clients and local partners over several weeks to confirm regional appetite for LBM and beaconsmind's revenue potential.

The completion of the pre-opening process for the Middle East location was enabled by the fund-raising round of December 2020. A 3-week roadshow was possible thanks to the region's management of Covid-19 vaccination and store-friendly policies. Beaconsmind now is in final stages of negotiation with strong local partners. Furthermore, the company has interacted with potential clients with a high appetite for the company's location-based marketing solution in the sectors of mall operations, gyms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, logistics, culture, and Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes. The company has now a salesforce in place and is taking steps to open a corporate presence in Dubai, UAE.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG said "The Middle East is a buzzing region, with the Qatar World Cup and Dubai Expo just around the corner, and the local appetite for innovative technology solutions is sky-high. Our solution received an extremely encouraging reception throughout the regional roadshow. We have strong indications that the sales process is simpler thanks to often centralised decision-making powers, which will lead to faster sales cycles for beaconsmind. The Middle Eastern populations have demonstrated that they embrace new technologies, and our marketing solution will have a significant impact on our clients' shopping experience. Indeed, Middle Eastern customers are constrained to shopping in exceptionally large indoor structures most of the year, and way-finding technology through battery-powered beacons is already widely available. Our track power-supplied beacons offer not only a superior solution to the battery-powered ones in place that require replacements, but our marketing software Suite also opens a brand-new communication channel for our clients that is likely to generate exciting results in the coming months. "

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.

