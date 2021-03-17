Dongguan 3F Releases 2021-2022 International Trend of Fashion Furnishings Color Report

DONGGUAN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) ("Dongguan 3F") and its strategic partner the China Fashion & Color Association released the 2021-2022 International Trend of Fashion Furnishings Color report on March 16.

In its exploration of the new season's major trends, the report draws on comprehensive research to unearth insights into the major movements sweeping the furniture industry, looking at shifts in consumption patterns, design and aesthetics, political, economic, and cultural developments, global events, and cross-cultural hot social topics. Through this wide-ranging scan, the report identifies a major change in consumer motivation. As consumers evolve from being driven by practical considerations to pursuing emotional fulfillment, a new set of emerging needs and aspirations is set to guide the direction of the industry for years to come.

With emotional aspirations playing a greater role than ever in purchase decisions, new consumer values are defining needs and influencing emerging trends and aesthetics. As such, the 2021-2022 International Trend of Fashion Furnishings Color report identifies four major color trends - Naturalism, Positive Perception, Balance of Thinking, and Concise Elements.

To give guidance for industry applications, the report integrates the latest technological advancements in its trend forecast to pave the way for creative design scenarios. Complemented by trends analysis and color boards for inspiration and to realize applications, the report dissects the major industry developments from diverse angles and considerations. It not only reveals forward-looking insights on color trends but it also delivers product implications, enabling real-life design applications and enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises operating in the industry.

As consumer behavior and habits continue to evolve, people are no longer content with function alone. They aspire to be emotionally-fulfilled, paying attention to the value delivered by vibrant colors and exceptional materials. The 2021-2022 International Trend of Fashion Furnishings Color report was released at the Color, Material, and Finishing (CMF) Design Application Creativity Exhibition at this year's Dongguan 3F. The CMF Exhibition is located in Hall 5.2-6.2 of the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, which puts the spotlight on space design and color trends, integrating CMF with well-known furniture and home textile brands.

Held between March 15-19, this year's 3F is a complete exhibition and trade platform that capitalizes on the distinct advantages of the Dongguan furniture industry.

