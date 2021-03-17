THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Zurich, Switzerland, March 17, 2021: The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today publishes its Annual Report. It can be accessedhere.

The Annual Report provides comprehensive information on the Adecco Group's purpose, strategy, and its resilient performance during an unprecedented year.

The report illustrates the Group's ongoing transformation to a customer-centric and digital organisation through its new Future@Work strategy. It also explains the evolution to a brand-driven organisation, structured around three Global Business Units - Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis. The Annual Report also highlights the Adecco Group's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the actions taken to support its employees, associates and clients throughout the crisis and beyond.

The Group's performance builds on a strong commitment to society: to make the future work for everyone.

Financial Agenda

Annual General Meeting 8 April 2021

Ex-dividend date 14 April 2021

Q1 2021 results 4 May 2021

Q2 2021 results 5 August 2021

Q3 2021 results 2 November 2021

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.