Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group has obtained a loan guaranteed by the French state (Prêt Garanti par l'État: PGE) for €225 million:

This initiative is a continuation of the decisions implemented to reinforce the Group's financing, thereby increasing its agility as it emerges from the crisis.

Elior has obtained an PGE of €225 million with an 80% guarantee from the French government to consolidate its financial structure and diversify its financing resources. The Group's liquidity is increased by the full amount.

The loan guaranteed by the French State has an initial maturity of twelve months, with an option to extend it for up to five additional years. This option may be exercised by the company at its discretion at the end of the initial one-year period. In accordance with this loan, the Group has committed to comply with the Commitment to Responsibility; the details are outlined on the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Economic Recovery website.1

The syndicate of lending banks consists of the Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel, BNP Paribas S.A., Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-De-France, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. trading as Rabobank Paris, Crédit Agricole Corporate et Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020.

Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of the Group's business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

1 www.economie.gouv.fr/files/files/directions_services/covid19-soutien-entreprises/FAQ-Engagement-de-responsabilite-2021.pdf

Not pay dividends in 2021 to its shareholders in France or abroad (except for entities legally obliged to distribute a portion during 2021);

Not buy back shares in 2021; and

Not have its headquarters or a subsidiary operating in a country or territory that does not cooperate for fiscal purposes while benefiting from financial support measures.

