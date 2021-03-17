Regulatory News:

17 March 2021

SEGRO plc (the Company) (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO):

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers announced on 16 March 2021 that it had granted a visa for the simplified tender offer filed by SEGRO France S.A., a subsidiary of SEGRO plc ("SEGRO")(LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO), for the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine.

Consequently, the tender offer will be open from 18 March 2021 to 31 March 2021 (inclusive).

Lazard, on behalf of SEGRO France S.A., will acquire all the shares tendered to the offer at a price of €313.71 per Sofibus Patrimoine share.

Contacts:

Penny Thomas

Interim Head of Secretariat

020 7451 9081