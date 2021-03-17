Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 17th March 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces a collaboration with Lafayette Imports, a new company founded by Biggar Leith partners Elwyn Gladstone and Mark Teasdale. The new venture will bring unique brand-building capabilities to certain super-premium brands in the Group's portfolio.

Lafayette Imports will take on Pernod Ricard's Plymouth Gin, Powers Irish Whiskey and a range of craft Irish Whiskey brands including Knappogue Castle Single Malts and Clontarf. These brands will be combined with Biggar Leith's spirits portfolio of Spytail Rum, Hotel Starlino Vermouth, Stambecco Amaro, The Gladstone Axe Malt Scotch, Shanky's Whip and The Butterfly Cannon Tequila to create a dynamic portfolio of noteworthy imports in fast growing and dynamic categories.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: "Plymouth, Powers, Knappogue Castle and Clontarf have strong potential in growing categories. As we strive to constantly strengthen our brand-building, this dedicated and fit for purpose approach allows these brands to have renewed development and to meet new consumers. The Gin Hub and Irish Distillers global brand companies will work closely with Lafayette Imports to support this innovative approach."

For Lafayette Imports, Mark Teasdale commented: "The Spirits market is driven by innovation and premium high-quality brands with provenance and heritage. We are excited to be bringing our expertise, track-record and know-how to an entirely new company which will house a noteworthy portfolio of brands in exciting categories with huge growth potential."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Biggar Leith and Lafayette Imports

Mark Teasdale and Elwyn Gladstone have worked together for approximately 20 years first at William Grant and Sons and later at Proximo Spirits. They have a track record of creating highly successful brands, including, Hendrick's Gin and The Kraken Rum. Elwyn Gladstone founded Biggar Leith in 2015. Mark Teasdale joined him in 2018. Biggar Leith owns and imports a portfolio of wines and spirits from family-owned producers who are dedicated to quality, innovation and craftsmanship. The company searches the globe for brands whose bottles transmit the personality and stories of the people who make them. Biggar Leith developed MALFY Gin to be a highly successful international gin brand which was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2019. The portfolio consists of Hotel Starlino Aperitivos and Vermouths; Monte Stambecco Amaro; Spytail Rum; Butterfly Cannon Tequila; Gladstone Axe Malt Whisky and Shanky's Whip Black Irish Whiskey Liqueur.

Biggar and Leith is owned by Elwyn Gladstone and Mark Teasdale and has offices in the New York Area and Ireland. Lafayette Imports is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biggar and Leith and is based in the New York Area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005145/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Julia Massies VP, Financial Communications Investor Relations +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Charly Montet Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34

emmanuel.vouin@pernod-ricard.com