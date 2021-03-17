Anzeige
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
PR Newswire
17.03.2021 | 08:04
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 March 2021

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlvaro Gomez-Reino
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
299 pence40,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

40,000

299 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8144

