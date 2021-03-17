MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 16
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17 March 2021
Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alvaro Gomez-Reino
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
40,000
299 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8144
