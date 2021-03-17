PV installation costs in India are set to increase when a 40% customs duty goes into effect for solar modules from next year, along with a 25% duty on cells.From pv magazine India Care Ratings analysts estimate that solar power tariffs could rise by about 20% as a basic customs duty goes into effect from April 1, 2022. Solar cell and module imports from China, Thailand, and Vietnam are currently subject to a 14.50% safeguard duty, which is due to expire on July 30. While there is some ambiguity around the extension of the safeguard duty, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has confirmed that ...

