DJ Custodian REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors 17-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 March 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Appointment of Non-Executive Directors Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of two Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021. Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director ("SID") and Chris Ireland has been appointed as an independent Director. Each Director has been appointed to the Company's Audit and Risk, Remuneration, Management Engagement and Nominations Committees with Chris Ireland Chairing the Management Engagement Committee with effect from 1 July 2021. Elizabeth McMeikan Elizabeth's substantive executive career was with Tesco plc where she was a Stores Board Director before embarking on a non-executive career in 2005. Elizabeth is currently SID and Remuneration Committee Chair at The Unite Group plc, the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation and Non-Executive Director and Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee Chair of Dalata Hotel Group plc, the largest hotel group in the Republic of Ireland. Her other Board roles include Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at McBride plc, Europe's leading manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene products, and Non-Executive Director of Fresca Group Limited, a fruit and vegetable import/export company. Previously Elizabeth was SID of JD Weatherspoon plc, SID and Remuneration Committee Chair of Flybe plc and Chair of Moat Homes Limited Chris Ireland Chris joined international property consultancy King Sturge in 1979 as a graduate and has worked his whole career across the UK investment property market. He ran the investment teams at King Sturge before becoming Joint Managing Partner and subsequently Joint Senior Partner prior to its merger with JLL in 2011. Chris was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of JLL UK in 2016 and will become its Chairman in April 2021. He will continue to play an active role in the capital markets business and is committed to leading the property sector on sustainability and supporting the debate around the climate emergency. Chris is a former Chair of the Investment Property Forum and is a Non-Executive Director of Le Masurier, a Jersey based family trust with assets across the UK, Germany and Jersey. Commenting on the appointments, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am delighted to welcome Elizabeth and Chris to the Board as Non-Executive Directors. Both bring a range of different but complimentary experiences which strengthen the Board's property and governance experience and add to its diversity. We look forward to working with both of them." Chris and Elizabeth's other roles are not considered to impact their ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge their responsibilities effectively. With effect from 16 March 2021 Matthew Thorne has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, replacing David Hunter. In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R and LR9.6.13R. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95673 EQS News ID: 1176126 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)