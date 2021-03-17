Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
17.03.2021 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 
17-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
17 March 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Directorate Change 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that after over nine years on the Board, George Rose, Independent 
Non-Executive Director, will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 
 
The Board will continue to keep its size and composition under review, including the balance between independent and 
non-independent directors in light of the recommendations under the UK Corporate Governance Code, to ensure the Board 
as a whole contains a broad range of skills, experience and backgrounds. 
 
David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: 
"I would like to record the Board's thanks to George for his very significant contribution to Genel over his long 
tenure as a director, and in his roles on its committees. His guidance and his support have been invaluable. We wish 
him the best in his future endeavours." 
 
Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

March 17, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

