Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 17-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 March 2021 Genel Energy plc Directorate Change Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that after over nine years on the Board, George Rose, Independent Non-Executive Director, will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board will continue to keep its size and composition under review, including the balance between independent and non-independent directors in light of the recommendations under the UK Corporate Governance Code, to ensure the Board as a whole contains a broad range of skills, experience and backgrounds. David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: "I would like to record the Board's thanks to George for his very significant contribution to Genel over his long tenure as a director, and in his roles on its committees. His guidance and his support have been invaluable. We wish him the best in his future endeavours." -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 17, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)