World-Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Extractions Awarded U.S. Patent for Solvent Based Extraction Methods from Large-Scale Harvests of Cannabis and Hemp Crops

~ Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,946,306 covering methods for the efficient extraction and concentration of cannabinoids and other target compounds from large-scale harvests of cannabis and hemp crops, continuing to bolster World Class' intellectual patent portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,946,306 on March 16, 2021 in relation to the Company's methods for the systematic extraction and concentration of cannabinoids and other target compounds via solvent extraction from large scale harvests of cannabis and hemp crops. This is World-Class' second issued U.S. patent.

World-Class' patented plant processing technology allows for the solvent-based extraction of cannabinoids from virtually all types of cannabis plant materials, including hemp, derived from large-scale commercial farming operations. World-Class' patent process minimizes energy consumption, conserves the volume of solvent utilized in the extraction process, and maximizes the quantity of cannabinoids sought to be extracted on a large-scale, commercial basis, than other known cannabinoid extraction techniques.

World-Class believes that these patented methods will be exceptionally effective for use in future applications where annually harvested cannabis and hemp plant material will be produced as a bulk commodity, as future growth forecasts indicate. This patent continues to supplement World-Class' goal to achieve the most sustainable, efficient, and economical method of large-scale commercial production of cannabis plant material.

Provisions of the patent cover several broad steps throughout the extraction process ranging from: harvesting, drying, pre-chopping, classification and decortication, grinding, pelletizing, and crumbling/powderization in preparation for extraction via a series of inverting filter centrifugation steps. In addition, if required, the patent also contemplates long-term preservation and storage after pelletizing. Advantageously, the methods of the patent are ideally suited for treating and extracting large volumes of cannabis plant material at the time of harvest but also can be deployed to produce cannabinoid-rich extracts from stored plant material regardless of the growing season depending on commercial demand.

"As is widely recognized in the extraction industry, the amount and type of solvent used in the extraction process is one of the largest cost variables for operating extraction equipment. Covering the use of both water and ethanol, the key to this technology is the novel way by which this invention sequentially produces more concentrated extracts, generating extremely high yields while also conserving solvent, improving the extraction economics significantly," stated Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class. "In addition, this patent facilitates the long-term preservation and storage of cannabis plant material at the time of harvest, minimizing the risk that the seasonal harvested cannabis material becomes perishable prior to extraction."

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

