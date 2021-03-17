DJ ROCTOOL: Rosti installs its first Roctool technology system in China

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Rosti installs its first Roctool technology system in China 17-March-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, March 17th, 2021 - 8h CET Rosti installs Roctool technology in China Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in molding technologies, was selected by Rosti, the European headquartered technology led plastic moulding company and contract manufacturer, to offer major CO² reductions with the installation of Roctool technology in their manufacturing processes. Rosti sits at the centre of the supply chain and has a duty and an opportunity to make a positive environmental impact on the plastics industry. After more than 1 year investigating the Roctool technology, Rosti installed its first Roctool technology system in the China facility which also has one of the 3 Innovation Labs worldwide. The adoption will allow up to 40% CO² reduction due to the patented heating and cooling processes. Roctool's patented technology consists of quickly heating the tool surface by induction and cooling the tool also rapidly with water cooling channels. With this new technology and capability, Rosti can offer key advantages to its customers such as aesthetic, design and process improvements whilst also meeting commitments to reduce the carbon emissions at the plant. Rosti is a global technology led plastic injection moulding company and contract manufacturer to some of the world's leading manufacturers in the packaging, consumer appliances, business machines and medical sectors. Founded in 1944 with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, the Group has 3,200 existing employees across 9 facilities in Europe and Asia, with the operations in Malaysia recently awarded Platinum by the Responsible Business Alliance. "The rapid induction heating from Roctool, adapted to injection moulding, will increase our capabilities to deliver a breakthrough in sustainability solutions" says Pat Williams, Senior Vice President Asia "Rosti is already working on new customer applications where the Roctool process will be fully exploited as part of our 6R Sustainability Commitment." One of the key advantages of the Roctool system is the proven ability to mould plastic parts with no surface defects and as a result avoid secondary operations which are CO² consuming. Avoiding secondary operation and still offering a premium surface finish is becoming a trend in the industry in search of sustainability solutions. For decades, Rosti has provided industry-leading injection moulding services, and continues to develop and invest in cutting-edge technologies. Rosti capabilities include in-mould labelling and decoration, multi-k injection moulding, liquid silicone rubber, injection blow moulding, clean room production and more. Recent studies show a comparison between a painted part moulded conventionally and a Roctool part without any secondary operation with the CO² savings attained at more than 40%. This CO² reduction becomes even more dramatic when combining Roctool technology for top surface quality and recycled resins: in this case the CO² reduction can reach more than 80%. Roctool technology can be used for many plastic applications including beauty packaging, consumer products, appliances, automotive, industrial. Find here, the PR published by Rosti. About Rosti Group Founded in 1944, Rosti is a held by family-controlled investment company Nordstjernan. Rosti has 8 manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia and its head office is in Malmö, Sweden. Please visit: http://www.rosti.com About Roctool Founded in 2000, Roctool (PA: ALROC) is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China. Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. For more information, visit www.roctool.com Contact / Investor Relations Aelium Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rosti installs Roctool technology in China =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1176169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

