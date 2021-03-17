Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
Dow Jones News
17.03.2021 | 08:34
ROCTOOL: Rosti installs its first Roctool technology system in China

ROCTOOL: Rosti installs its first Roctool technology system in China 
17-March-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, March 17th, 2021 - 8h CET 
 
 
Rosti installs Roctool technology in China 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in molding technologies, was selected by Rosti, the 
European headquartered technology led plastic moulding company and contract manufacturer, to offer major CO² reductions 
with the installation of Roctool technology in their manufacturing processes. 
 
Rosti sits at the centre of the supply chain and has a duty and an opportunity to make a positive environmental impact 
on the plastics industry. After more than 1 year investigating the Roctool technology, Rosti installed its first 
Roctool technology system in the China facility which also has one of the 3 Innovation Labs worldwide. The adoption 
will allow up to 40% CO² reduction due to the patented heating and cooling processes. 
Roctool's patented technology consists of quickly heating the tool surface by induction and cooling the tool also 
rapidly with water cooling channels.  With this new technology and capability, Rosti can offer key advantages to its 
customers such as aesthetic, design and process improvements whilst also meeting commitments to reduce the carbon 
emissions at the plant. 
Rosti is a global technology led plastic injection moulding company and contract manufacturer to some of the world's 
leading manufacturers in the packaging, consumer appliances, business machines and medical sectors. Founded in 1944 
with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, the Group has 3,200 existing employees across 9 facilities in Europe and Asia, with 
the operations in Malaysia recently awarded Platinum by the Responsible Business Alliance. 
"The rapid induction heating from Roctool, adapted to injection moulding, will increase our capabilities to deliver a 
breakthrough in sustainability solutions" says Pat Williams, Senior Vice President Asia "Rosti is already working on 
new customer applications where the Roctool process will be fully exploited as part of our 6R Sustainability 
Commitment." 
One of the key advantages of the Roctool system is the proven ability to mould plastic parts with no surface defects 
and as a result avoid secondary operations which are CO² consuming. Avoiding secondary operation and still offering a 
premium surface finish is becoming a trend in the industry in search of sustainability solutions. 
For decades, Rosti has provided industry-leading injection moulding services, and continues to develop and invest in 
cutting-edge technologies. Rosti capabilities include in-mould labelling and decoration, multi-k injection moulding, 
liquid silicone rubber, injection blow moulding, clean room production and more. 
Recent studies show a comparison between a painted part moulded conventionally and a Roctool part without any secondary 
operation with the CO² savings attained at more than 40%. This CO² reduction becomes even more dramatic when combining 
Roctool technology for top surface quality and recycled resins: in this case the CO² reduction can reach more than 80%. 
Roctool technology can be used for many plastic applications including beauty packaging, consumer products, appliances, 
automotive, industrial. 
Find here, the PR published by Rosti. 
About Rosti Group 
Founded in 1944, Rosti is a held by family-controlled investment company Nordstjernan. Rosti has 8 manufacturing 
facilities in Europe and Asia and its head office is in Malmö, Sweden. 
Please visit: http://www.rosti.com 
 
About Roctool 
Founded in 2000, Roctool (PA: ALROC) is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center 
are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, 
Germany and China. Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and 
systems. 
For more information, visit www.roctool.com 
 
Contact / Investor Relations 
 
 
Aelium 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Rosti installs Roctool technology in China 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         ROCTOOL 
                 Savoie Technolac Modul R 
                 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
                 France 
Internet:        www.roctool.com 
ISIN:            FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1176169 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176169 17-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
