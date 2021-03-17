NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Nyfosa (02/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa) published on March 16, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Nyfosa has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 21, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, which will be paid in four installments. The scheduled Ex-date is April 22, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Nyfosa (NYF). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846631