Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
WKN: A2N80V ISIN: SE0011426428 Ticker-Symbol: 2JM 
Frankfurt
17.03.21
08:02 Uhr
8,730 Euro
+0,135
+1,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYFOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYFOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2021 | 08:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Nyfosa (02/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa)
published on March 16, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Nyfosa has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 21, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, which
will be paid in four installments. The scheduled Ex-date is April 22, 2021.
Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures
in Nyfosa (NYF). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846631
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
