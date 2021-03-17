Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
WKN: 5173 ISIN: EE3100007857 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
09.12.20
18:40 Uhr
86,26 Euro
+86,26
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Tallinn: Conditional listing of Coop Pank subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-17 08:30 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 16,
2021, to approve the application of Coop Pank AS and to list its up to 20,000
subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond program. In
the first part of the program up to 8,000, in case of over-subscription, up to
10,000 subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading (Coop Pank
subordinated bond 31.03.2031, ISIN code: EE3300002047) on Baltic Bond List
after the following conditions are met: 

  -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
     the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

  -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in
     Estonian Securities Register;

  -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
     respective report to the exchange.


The first trading day of Coop Pank AS subordinated bonds will be the second
(2.) trading day after meeting the aforementioned conditions, supposedly on
April 1, 2021 or on a date close to it. 

Coop Pank AS Prospectus, Summary in English and Terms and Conditions of the
Bond Issue are enclosed. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846557
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
