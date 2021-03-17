Jukka Leinonen to head Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster full-time

(Fornebu, 17 March 2021) Jukka Leinonen, the CEO of Telenor's Finnish company DNA, is appointed Head of Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster full-time from autumn 2021. He continues as Executive Vice President and a member of Telenor Group's Executive Management, reporting to Sigve Brekke, the President & CEO of Taelenor Group.?

Leinonen, who currently holds the role as Head of the Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster part-time, will continue in his roles as chair of Telenor Sweden, Telenor Denmark, and Telenor Connexion. The search for a new CEO of DNA starts immediately. Once the new CEO of DNA commences, Leinonen will take on the position as chair of DNA.

"Jukka Leinonen has been successfully heading our Nordic Cluster since 2019, developing the co-operation of its business units, enabling synergies, driving growth, and creating value for our customers across the region. It is now time to accelerate the Nordic co-operation further and explore the untapped potential. I am very pleased that Jukka now will lead this work full-time," says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.

Leinonen joined DNA as Senior Vice President, Corporate Business in 2010 and was appointed CEO of DNA in 2013. Since 2019, he has additionally headed Telenor Group's Nordic Cluster as Executive Vice President of Telenor Group. He has previously held various senior management positions in corporate business sales, marketing, and product management at TeliaSonera.

