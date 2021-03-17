Cadillac Fairview Announces New Head of Europe in Support of Global Growth

TORONTO and LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Hammarlund as Managing Director, Head of Europe. Based in London, Ms. Hammarlund will report to CF's Executive Vice President of Investments, Duncan Osborne, and will be responsible for growing CF's presence in the UK and European property markets.

"As the global real estate arm of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which has over $200 billion of assets, CF is focused on growth and international diversification," said Mr. Osborne. "We see significant opportunity to operate and invest at scale in the UK and Europe, with Ms. Hammarlund and her team focused on identifying new strategic opportunities, overseeing our existing investments and growing our existing partnerships."

Ms. Hammarlund's wealth of experience with real estate investment in Europe, comprising over 20 years of investing experience and highlighted by her previous roles as a Managing Director of HIG Capital and as a Director at KKR, is a crucial addition to CF's presence in the UK and Europe. She has also held previous roles with Värde Partners and Lehman Brothers.

Following Ms. Hammarlund's hire, CF will support the growth of its overseas portfolio with an expanded European leadership team, building on the momentum of CF's recent acquisition of White City Place, a 930,000 square-foot office complex in the West End of London. The purchase represents a critical foothold in Europe, and an important contribution to the global growth and strategy of Ontario Teachers'.

With Ms. Hammarlund joining CF, Russ Goin will assume the role of Regional Head for the United States. CF's investment activities in Canada, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America will continue to be led by Louie DiNunzio, Karl Kreppner, and Cintia Guimaraes, respectively.

