Metaswitch Networks: Metaswitch Completes New Global Headquarters in North London

State-of-the-art office supports high-skilled workforce for global software company in London Borough of Enfield



LONDON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud communications software leader Metaswitch, a Microsoft company, today announced the completion of its new global headquarters in the London Borough of Enfield.

The 55,800 square foot, Excellent BREEAM rated five-storey building provides a modern workspace for cutting edge software development including a rooftop conference centre, full-height atrium, collaboration workspaces, quiet rooms and a basement car park with charging points for electric cars and bicycles. The office, which will serve up to 500 people, is designed with energy-saving measures that will help Metaswitch meet its environmental sustainability targets.

"The well-being, health, and happiness of our employees is our priority, especially during these challenging times," said Martin Lund, CEO of Metaswitch. "While we are working from home for now to protect our employees, customers, partners and their families, we look forward to the time when it is safe to welcome our team to a new workplace that is designed to nurture the creativity, productivity, and care that they contribute every day. As a key employer of highly skilled software engineers, Metaswitch will continue to support our local Enfield community as we grow our business."

Metaswitch's main offices have been in Enfield since the company was founded 40 years ago in 1981. Local authority Enfield Council supported Metaswitch's plans for expansion by identifying a prime location for the new premises. In a first for Enfield Council, the local authority is both the funder and the landlord for the project, leasing the commercial property to Metaswitch. Income generated from the lease will be put back into funding and enhancing local services.

Enfield Council's Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: "Metaswitch is a valued, long-time employer providing highly skilled jobs in the Borough of Enfield. We are delighted the company decided to remain and expand in Enfield as a vital contributor to our community and build its new global headquarters in our town center. This development complements the Council's support for employment at a challenging time for our town centers and the local economy."

McLaren Construction was the primary contractor, appointed by property developer Stoford Developments. McLaren built the office on a one-acre site that was previously a car park located on Genotin Road in Enfield town center.

Gerard Ludlow, Director at Stoford, said: "This prestigious project is a great example of the private and public sector working together to deliver a first-class regeneration scheme in Enfield. We're proud to have played our role in bringing forward this high-profile development for a key employer in this town."

