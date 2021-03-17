Centaur's FY20 results are a shade ahead of our forecast and show a resilient performance considering the impact of the pandemic. Q1 trading to date is in line, in what is generally the quietest quarter for revenues with no scheduled events or Mini MBA courses, and cash at end February was £8.2m (IFRS liabilities only). The group is now reinstating dividend payments and will pay 0.5p for FY20, with a minimum payment of 1.0p set out for future years. Centaur's MAP23 strategy, laid out in January, gives the framework and impetus for revenue growth and improving profitability, which should in turn drive an increasing valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...