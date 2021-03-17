Stats Perform and Sportradar, two global providers of media and betting data, have agreed to partner in order to deliver official WTA tennis data, which will power Sportradar's in-play tennis odds and trading services outside of the US.

Sportradar sports betting customers, who have obtained a Stats Perform WTA data licence, will have access to premium ultrafast in-play WTA tennis odds, powered by Stats Perform's transformative new scout-collected detailed data or the umpire data feed.

The agreement between the sports data giants further broadens access to tennis betting experiences powered by official WTA data.

Stats Perform secured the exclusive official WTA data rights in November 2020 in a breakthrough six-year deal, simultaneously expanding its Watch&Bet video streaming service to cover every match on the women's tennis tour for the first time.

Similarly, the addition of official WTA tennis data to power Sportradar's portfolio of services is a first for its customers, bringing full official coverage of the top tier of women's professional tennis alongside its other official tennis partnerships.

Stats Perform is committed to improving both the depth and the availability of official WTA data to help grow the profile of the WTA by giving more fans and bettors access to innovative and trusted products.

Andrew Ashenden, Stats Perform Chief Betting Officer, said: "Our ground-breaking approach to collecting and distributing high quality official WTA data as part of our exclusive agreement is not only broadening the appeal and accessibility for fans and bettors, but also making it more accessible to them. Our progressive deal with Sportradar exemplifies this."

David Lampitt, Managing Director Sports Content and Partnerships at Sportradar, said: "This deal delivers a great enhancement to our extensive portfolio of tennis content. But more than that, it demonstrates what can be achieved through a constructive and innovative commercial approach, even between fierce competitors.

"Collaborating with Stats Perform in this way improves our Live Odds and Managed Trading Services for WTA events and represents a significant development for the industry more broadly."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues.?SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com.

About Sportradar:

Sportradar is a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyse and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

