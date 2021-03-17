LiveU Acquires its UK Channel Partner, Garland Partners

Strongly supports the Company's goal to be closer to its customers and maximizes its business potential in this important territory

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced the acquisition of its longstanding channel partner in the UK market, Garland Partners Limited ("Garland"). LiveU has been working successfully in the UK for over 12 years, together with Garland, serving the top global broadcasters, sports organizations, production companies and online media. The two companies are now joining forces officially after their close and successful partnership.

The acquisition brings LiveU closer to its customers in a key market, in line with one of its strategic goals, and will allow the Company to maximize its business potential in this important territory - enhancing its direct presence, streamlining its go-to-market and expanding its portfolio offerings of mission-critical transmission, multi-camera production and IP Cloud distribution solutions.

Mr. Avi Cohen, LiveU's COO and Co-Founder, said, "We're delighted to welcome Malcolm Harland, Garland's Managing Director and Co-Founder, and his team into the LiveU family. From the Royal Wedding, London Summer Games and UK General Elections, to the past year's COVID-19 pandemic, and numerous other events, we have been covering the UK's top news and sports stories with Garland's local support. Making Garland part of LiveU will ensure that we address our customers' needs even more effectively with greater focus and agility. This acquisition underlines our commitment to deliver end-to-end solutions and enhance our customers' lifecycles with a combination of best-in-class technology, a full-service guarantee and workflow flexibility."

"After over 12 years as LiveU's UK partner, establishing the business and consistently growing each year to become the trusted supplier of LiveU's solutions across the news, sport and online markets, I am delighted that the Garland team and I have been invited into the LiveU family. The opportunity to work together, delivering further growth and a clear strategy for the UK is an exciting prospect. I am certain that we will become much more than the sum of the individual parts.", said Mr. Malcolm Harland, in his new capacity as LiveU's Country Manager, UK, and Sales Director, Northern Europe.

Formed in 2004 by Malcolm Harland and Lorna Garrett, Garland has had exceptional growth over the years, with a commitment to having a strong team dedicated to excellence in customer service.

Mr. Cohen continued, "We see a center of excellence and areas of expertise within the Garland team, which will help LiveU grow beyond the UK market. The team, under Malcolm and Lorna's leadership, has developed market intimacy, expertise with LiveU products, local support knowhow and customer relationships. Over the years, Garland has been considered the 'gold standard' for channel partners globally for LiveU. We would like to wish Lorna great success in her new business venture, Zest Technologies Limited, separate from the LiveU business."

With more than 20 years' experience in senior positions in Philips Semiconductors and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation working in semiconductor, display and system operations, Malcolm Harland brought to Garland, and now to LiveU, what he learned about the importance of integrity, reliability and commitment.

