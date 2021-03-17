Merkle appoints Michel Mayor as EMEA Salesforce practice lead

New role supports clients partnering with Salesforce to accelerate customer experience transformation

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, has appointed Michel Mayor to the position of Salesforce practice lead for Merkle EMEA and dentsu's CXM Service Line.

In this new role, Mayor will lead and evolve Merkle's Salesforce practice to help clients achieve the maximum value from their investment, across implementation, integration with their existing tech stack, and ongoing management to deliver and accelerate their customer experience transformation programmes.

Dentsu is one of Salesforce's leading global agency partners, comprising more than 1,300 Salesforce trained staff and over 1,800 Salesforce certifications, providing customer experience transformation solutions that are aligned with all of Salesforce's cloud capabilities. In EMEA, Merkle's Salesforce practice combines the best of the company's operations across the whole region which includes Nordics and Merkle DACH.

Mayor moves to Merkle from his role as chief marketing technology officer for dentsu across EMEA. In this role, he was responsible for advising clients on deriving value from martech business practices and technical solutions, and for accelerating dentsu's martech and CRM readiness across the region.

Prior to this, he built digital transformation and CRM practices at dentsu agencies Blue Infinity and Isobar Switzerland. He previously spent eight years at DuPont in CRM and Salesforce practice lead roles, amplifying the reciprocal benefits of B2B and B2C experiences.

Brady Flaherty, SVP, global Salesforce practice lead at dentsu International said: "Michel's track record and domain expertise in the Salesforce ecosystem will continue to drive digital transformation through Salesforce platforms which makes him a great fit to lead our EMEA practice. Salesforce is core to many business' strategy, and Michel's lead will add further value to existing customers and prospective clients. With his impressive background, I've no doubt Michel's clients, partners and colleagues will experience great success together."

Margaret Wagner, president, Merkle EMEA and dentsu CXM Service Line, EMEA commented: "Salesforce is a key partner in delivering customer experience transformation programmes for clients. Michel's expertise and experience in building leading Salesforce practices will support client growth and drive business outcomes".

Michel Mayor, added: "It is an incredibly exciting time to be leading Merkle's Salesforce practice in EMEA, which now has 500 consultants in one regional team. We're uniquely positioned to help clients get the most value from Salesforce's cloud capabilities, across Marketing, Commerce, and Core Cloud for both well-known B2C brands and B2B leaders".

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

If you'd like more information please contact:

Claire Billings: cbillings@merkleinc.com

Merkle@simpaticopr.co.uk

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the company joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands.

Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsuaegis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424969/Merkle_Logo.jpg