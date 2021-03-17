As the vision of Australia becoming a leading hydrogen exporter sharpens, questions about the best form in which to send our offering into the world arise. Just in the last fortnight, a Western Australia company has come out with a strong case for a new, largely overlooked form: compressed hydrogen. The 'curve-ball' has piqued the interest of many. "I think they're really doing some very exciting work," Scott Hamilton, from the Smart Energy Council, told pv magazine Australia.From pv magazine Australia Compressed hydrogen has received little airtime in the future fuels global frenzy, especially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...