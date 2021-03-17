Elusive Luxury: Pinnacle Group Invests In 3 Young Individuals To Build Multi Million Pound Online Luxury Goods Marketplace

Newly founded online marketplace Elusive has received investment from private equity house Pinnacle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Founded by 3 young entrepreneurs, Elusive aims to play a big part in the fast-growing luxury goods market. Their main focus will be reselling authentic limited edition footwear on their online platform and helping them become more accessible within Europe. As well as footwear, they will also look to stock the most sought after accessories including watches. Pinnacle owner and director Steve Hibbert said, "Bringing together 3 very talented young men under one company, all at the top of their game in this exciting marketplace was the goal of this exercise".

Hibbert continued "For me investment is simple, I back and support good people with a solid business plan. Elusive is aiming to capture 0.5% of a global marketplace in 5 years which is worth £4 billion today and expected to grow to £17 Billion by 2030". Hibbert has experience in building luxury brands, one such example is Vanrooyen Supercars Ltd based in the North West of England this company sells Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley and high-end luxury vehicles.

The Elusive Board comments

"We are certain that with Steve's vast experience in business and in dealing with venture capital partners that he will serve our growth plans at Elusive as Chairman and Non-Executive Director"

Momodou Saidykhan (Moddz), 24. Originally from The Gambia moved to the UK at age 10, where he took a keen interest in the field of Science and eventually went onto Northumbria university to study Biomedical Science. It was clear that Moddz was not satisfied with just doing his degree at university and was always searching for ways to generate streams of income which ignited his passion for business and he demonstrated his entrepreneurial qualities when he invested his student loan into buying and reselling trainers. During his couple of years at university, he was able to grow his business in excess of over six figures which led to Moddz appearing on 'BBC Ones Inside Out' who aired a short film in early 2020 on his story screening his success in the trainer selling industry. Moddz is now focused and driven on bringing his qualities and associates to Elusive and commented "I am very grateful to be in the position alongside individuals who have also proven their desire for business success".

Michael Di Lorenzo, 17. At the early age of 11, Michael developed an interest in trainers and started collecting them merely as a hobby but has managed to turn his interest into a lucrative venture as he capitalised on the supply chain issues. He's acquired an extensive network over the years which has created an immense and reliable supply chain of sneakers and other luxury goods. His aim at Elusive is to increase the company's online scalability, customer service & speed, as well as use his expertise to expand the company to be the biggest, most reliable sneaker retailer which helps people attain the unattainable at the most attainable prices.

Will Mackay, 22. Ignited his passion for trainers/footwear at an early age and took a spring into the market at 17 where he started buying and selling exclusive trainers. At the time Will was still studying at college and was using his 'business on the side' as a way to make extra money when he left college and went onto university. Things took a turn for the better as his 'hobby business' was growing at a rapid rate, he decided to pursue this full time and turn it into a tangible business with scale ability. After a couple of years of going solo Will met Moddz, where they started to work together buying and selling in bulk to retailers. Will soon realised that instead of supplying the retailers they should become one of them and build a sustainable brand. Will went on to say, "after years of supplying the retailers I felt it was time to become one of them, bringing Moddz and Michael to the party and knowing Steve for a number of years with his vast experience in business, I felt this was the perfect team for Elusive".

This exciting young team under the guidance of an established and well respected business man such as Hibbert demonstrates the vast amount of potential for Elusive in this lucrative industry. Elusive's products can be found at www.elusiveltd.com and can also be found on Instagram under @elusiveltd.

