WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Frankfurt
17.03.21
09:21 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,020
-1,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,17011:38
1,1201,17011:38
Dow Jones News
17.03.2021 | 10:31
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company

DJ Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company 
17-March-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing    PETROFAC LIMITED 
shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                                                               X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                      TOSCAFUND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                     LONDON, ENGLAND 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                                                      THE PEGASUS FUND LIMITED 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  15/03/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                            16/03/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                           % of voting rights 
                                  % of voting rights       through financial      Total of both  Total number of voting 
                                  attached to shares       instruments            in % (8.A +    rights held in issuer 
                                  (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)           vii 
                                                           2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 4.99%                    N/A                    4.99%          345,912,747 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                               5.2%                     N/A                    5.2% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of            Number of voting rightsix          % of voting rights 
shares 
                         Direct            Indirect         Direct                                        Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                         (DTR5.1)           (DTR5.2.1)      (DTR5.1)                                      (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0H2K534             0                 17,269,358       0                                             4.99% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A            17,269,358                         4.99% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                    Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial        Expiration Conversion Period  the instrument is                                  % of voting 
instrument               datex      xi                                                                    rights 
                                                       exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    N/A                                                N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                    Exercise/     Physical or 
Type of financial      Expiration   Conversion    cash           Number of voting rights                  % of voting 
instrument             datex        Period xi                                                             rights 
                                                  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                  SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A                                      N/A 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)   X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals  % of voting rights through financial           Total of both if it 
Namexv        or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
              threshold                        notifiable threshold                           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                       N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held         N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be N/A 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
LEI: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Contact name: Alison Broughton 
Contact telephone number: 020 7811 4943 
 
 
Place of completion  LONDON, ENGLAND 
Date of completion   16/03/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           PFC 
LEI Code:       2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95674 
EQS News ID:    1176143 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
