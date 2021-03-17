Brookfield Renewable Ireland Limited ("BRIL" or "Brookfield Renewable") has gone live with PCI's Enterprise Platform to manage its customer billing requirements in the Irish energy market.

As part of its partnership with Brookfield Renewable, PCI deployed its specifically tailored, cloud-based, integrated platform to replace the Irish business' legacy system and several in-house applications. The new Customer Billing Solution implemented by PCI enables Brookfield Renewable to:

Manage complex bilateral contracts, including power purchase agreements (PPAs)

Leverage PCI's settlements calculation business rules engine to perform billing allocation

Perform counterparty checkouts and meter data management (MDM)

Interface with upstream and downstream (physical, telemetered, and accounting) systems

Maintain comprehensive auditability with all data versions

Automate invoice creation and management workflows

Drill-down and quickly extract data to perform reporting

BRIL Chief Commercial Officer Ciaran O'Brien noted, "We are excited at the launch of our new cloud-based customer billing system which will be transformational for our renewable energy business, bringing increased flexibility and supporting further growth with a scalable, best-in-class solution." Adding, "We are proud to partner with PCI on this project and appreciate the professional collaboration with our team for an on-time and on-budget delivery."

"We have found a great partner in Brookfield Renewable, one that has a matching ethos and customer-centric mindset. The successful go-live represents a major milestone for PCI's global, remote software deployments that feature 24x7 operations," said PCI Vice President Shailesh Mishra.

As part of the next phase of this project, Brookfield Renewable's Irish business plans to leverage the PCI Platform to provide its customers with a dedicated application for on-demand access to energy data and enhanced reporting. PCI's Platform offers unmatched functionality for renewable energy players to optimize their portfolios, including co-optimization of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in wholesale power markets. PCI works with numerous renewable energy providers, including BHE Renewables, RWE Renewables, Iberdrola, Acciona, Xcel Energy, DTE Energy, and others.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000-megawatt development pipeline.

Brookfield Renewable's Irish onshore wind portfolio is a fully integrated development, operations, and renewable energy solutions business with 365 MW of operating capacity and a significant onshore wind development pipeline. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/our-businesses/renewable-power

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of energy trading software, superior customer support, and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities, renewable energy companies, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. PCI optimizes more than half the power generated in North America and more than 60% of Fortune 500 Utilities in the U.S. are PCI customers. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with regional offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.powercosts.com.

