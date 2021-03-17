Radiko Holdings Corp.: Radiko Announces Completion of Subsequent Carson City Harvest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") confirmed the completion of the second harvest for the optimized Carson City facility. Following last month's announcement of the first harvest, Jeff Malinovitz and the cultivation team have continued to bring tremendous efficiencies to the operation and plan to have future harvests every 4-5 weeks moving forward. Included herein are pictures of the crop being dried and prepared for processing.

Steve Gormley, Radiko CEO commented, "Our Carson team has done an excellent job playing to the strengths of this hybrid greenhouse to produce premium quality product. They have strategically planned an assortment of strains and the optimal rotation cycles to get the maximum value of the footprint. The revamped operation has been customized to meet the needs of the Nevada market and we believe our customers will continue to have great success with the product."

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

