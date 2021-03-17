Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Commercial Launch of Its Electric Bus Battery

Delivers first 700V, 300kWh battery system for an electric bus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its electric bus lithium ion battery systems with the delivery of a 700V, 300kWh battery. This product launch marks Electrovaya's entry into the rapidly growing electric bus market.

Electrovaya's solution leverages the fundamental advantages of its key battery technology:

Safety: Provides industry-leading safety, as demonstrated in the e-car and e-materials handling sectors, including UL2580 listing for the latter;

This development was supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). In 2017, SDTC had signed a C$3.8 million R&D contract with Electrovaya to develop safe and long-lasting lithium ion ceramic batteries for electric buses.

"Electrovaya is a great example of how Canadian entrepreneurs are leading the way in developing solutions that Canada and the world needs," said SDTC President and CEO Leah Lawrence. "By expanding their offering of lithium ion battery solutions to the electric bus supply chain, the team at Electrovaya is helping to make our transportation systems more sustainable and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"We are delighted to enter this market with our strong and unique product offering," said Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Electrovaya. "Electrovaya has spent considerable time and effort to develop a solution that meets the demanding application requirements of electric buses. Our technology has a unique blend of cycle life, safety, energy, and power performance that are ideal for this application. We expect to replicate the success Electrovaya has achieved in the materials handling industry, in this emerging electric bus sector."

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

