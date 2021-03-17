Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced CEO Dr. Maria L. Maccecchini is presenting at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The online conference takes place March 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

To learn how to attend, visit HERE.

This presentation was pre-recorded prior to the Company's publication of results from its first interim analysis of its Phase 2a trial in AD and PD, which showed improvement in speed and coordination scores in PD patients following 25 days of treatment with ANVS401, the Company's lead drug candidate, with no serious adverse effects. Read full release for more details.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

