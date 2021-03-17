TXT E-SOLUTIONS

Despite a tough year, TXT reported organic revenue and EBITDA growth and acquired two profitable fintech businesses. To deal with COVID-19 restrictions, management quickly shifted operations to remote working, which will now be a permanent feature. From a demand perspective, long-term contracts and a focus on sectors less hit by the pandemic have helped support the business. TXT is now positioned to benefit as hard-hit sectors gradually see demand return and its earlier-stage fintech investments increasingly win business.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...