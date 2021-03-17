Company recognized for chatbot solution to combat the effects of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, won 'Best Technology Response' in the Best Corporate Response to COVID-19 category at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) UK Professional Awards 2020 SoftServe was honored for exhibiting excellence in strategic sourcing and its response as a company to COVID-19.

SoftServe was recognized for its COVID-19 Bulgaria Chatbot, an innovative pro bono solution project designed to reduce the spread of inaccurate information related to COVID-19. It provides Bulgaria's residents with up-to-date statistics on the virus in Bulgaria, the latest official news, and a recording of the briefings from the National Operational Headquarters (NOH) in Bulgaria.

"This recognition highlights the dedication and innovative work SoftServe engineers and development professionals have demonstrated to help solve complex business problems brought on by COVID-19," said Andon Simeonov, VP, Bulgaria Country Manager at SoftServe. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and cloud-based services to create and build more cutting-edge solutions that provide our customers with the tools and technology they need to thrive in today's ever-changing digital environment."

The GSA Professional Awards is a competitive, global awards program focused on recognizing and rewarding demonstrated innovation and pioneering best practices by buyers, service providers, and advisors in the strategic sourcing industry. Submissions are judged by a panel of appointed GSA UK Council members and co-opted judges. The 2020 awards featured 19 categories including the addition of new categories focused on corporate and partnership responses to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

