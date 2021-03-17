Business Reporter: The power of evidence-based forecasting

How AI-generated insight can drive brand winning strategies

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Kriti Sharma, VP of product at global data and analytics firm GfK, explains how organisations can enable an increase in their speed of forecasting based on trusted data and GfK's new AI-powered software platform, gfknewron.

In 2020, markets have experienced unprecedented disruption and there has been an enhanced impact on manufacturing and retail clients. Several aspects of this disruption will set the scene for years to come.

However, as digital technology generates ever-increasing amounts of data, it's key for businesses to extract the right signals from noise in order to make optimal business decisions fast. GfK's new AI-powered software platform gfknewron enables this fast decision-making by providing always-on access to critical knowledge and predictive actionable recommendations.

Combining human expertise with data-driven insights enables businesses to cope with constant change and rapid disruption to markets. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) will strengthen data analysis and enable organisations to predict customer demands and identify market trends.

However, Kriti Sharma warns, it takes careful planning to maintain the right balance between AI-generated insights and human expertise. The most effective AI systems will be designed around humans as well as being grounded in good governance.

AI helps organisations uncover human habits and predict human behaviour. Combining that knowledge with information about how markets function enables businesses to build winning product and sales strategies. The combination of AI and human insight will enable businesses to go beyond trend analysis and give them the ability to predict customer needs with accuracy and speed.

To learn more, watch the video.

Notes

This press release has been provided by Business Reporter.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About GFK

For over 85 years, GfK has earned the trust of our clients around the world by solving critical business questions in their decision-making process around consumers, markets, brands and media. GfK's reliable data and insights, together with advanced AI capabilities, have revolutionised access to real-time actionable recommendations that drive marketing, sales and organisational effectiveness of its clients and partners. That's how GfK promises and delivers "Growth from Knowledge".