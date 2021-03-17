Arcserve, LLC: Arcserve and StorageCraft Complete Merger

A New Global Leader In Data Protection And Management

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcserve, the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced regulatory approval and the completion of the proposed merger with StorageCraft. The new Arcserve is a global top 5 data management and protection vendor.

Said Tom Signorello, CEO, Arcserve, "Until now, there was no single company able to provide a solution portfolio to solve all customer data protection and business continuity needs with simplicity, agility, affordability, and scale. The new Arcserve just changed the game. We have a clear and compelling vision for our future. One that will bring much-needed business continuity, an exciting future roadmap, and certainty for our customers."

Arcserve's expanded global reach, breadth of product portfolio, and combined innovation investments bring immediate differentiation and value to the market. Channel partners and customers can now solve all their data management and protection needs with best-in-class solutions from a single vendor. They also have an assured roadmap to support evolving data infrastructures and workloads that span DRaaS, BaaS, SaaS protection, hybrid and converged data management, direct to cloud data protection, and workload migration to the cloud - or any other infrastructure.

As a result of the merger, the now significantly expanded Arcserve solutions portfolio brings much-needed simplification and agility to channel organizations. It allows them to simplify the selling process with solutions, services, and support from one vendor while also providing diversification to help expand addressable market share, scale revenue, and create margin opportunities. Flexible perpetual license and subscription business models will further optimize market and revenue opportunities and enable friction-free commerce.

A technology integration and innovation roadmap focusing on the entire Arcserve solution portfolio, including that of StorageCraft, an Arcserve company, will soon deliver the most advanced set of data protection and recovery solutions managed through a single pane of glass. The fast-track innovation path gives channel organizations easy access to the future of data protection, ensuring they stay ahead of customer needs through a seamless evolution from current to next-generation infrastructures and data workloads, including hyper-converged, multi-cloud, containers, edge infrastructures, and next-generation cloud data centers.

